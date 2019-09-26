Yingkou City - New industrial investment opportunities awaiting attention of the world

YINGKOU, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Liaoning's Yingkou City earned new honors: China's the most valuable city for investment and business, and China's top 100 cities of foreign trade.

For those looking for new investment opportunities and industrial cooperation opportunities in China, take a look at Yingkou City. Many unique and competitive industries here are looking forward to the understanding and attention of the world.

The magnesium products here account for nearly 90% of the market share in China and nearly 60% of the world market. 60% of the refractory bricks used for blast furnaces of the world's iron and steel enterprises come from Yingkou, and nearly half of the auto maintenance products exported from China are produced in Yingkou. Yingkou has a number of petrochemical enterprises that dominate market segments in the world.

Of course, there are many delicacies here: 80% of the production and sales of jellyfish in China come from Yingkou City; the rice, sauce, fruit and liquor here are famous in China.

Yingkou is also a livable city. It is the only city in Chinese mainland where the setting sun falls down the sea horizon. The Daliao River flows into the sea here. Taking a bath in hot springs while appreciating the sea view is a unique enjoyment here.

Yingkou, located on the east bank of the Bohai Sea and at the mouth of the Daliao River, is the birthplace of the Red Cross Movement in China. It is also the first port to open up in the modern history of northeast China. It is also the first city in China to set up modern industry, and an industrial base of metallurgical and petrochemical equipment manufacturing in China. Yingkou Port is the eighth largest port in China and the 12th largest port in the world.

Yingkou has become a new important growth contributor in Liaoning and one of the most dynamic cities in the country. It has broad prospects and great potential for future development. This beautiful coastal city in China is looking forward to the arrival of friends from all over the world.