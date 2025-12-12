Yinhawangka Aboriginal And Rio Tinto Sign Interim Modernized Agreement To Strengthen Partnership

(RTTNews) - Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have signed an Interim Modernized Agreement, marking a significant step in their long-standing relationship. This agreement builds on the 2013 Participation Agreement and sets out how both parties will work together, creating a pathway toward a fuller modernized agreement that will guide Rio Tinto's operations on Yinhawangka Country over the long term.

The Interim Modernized Agreement introduces a co-management approach that reflects modern expectations for partnership. Yinhawangka will be engaged earlier and more meaningfully in mine planning, with both parties jointly making key decisions on cultural heritage protection and environmental management. Dedicated funding has been included to support Yinhawangka's participation in co-management.

A central feature of the agreement is the right for Yinhawangka to raise concerns about Country, the environment, or cultural heritage at any time. It also establishes a joint committee where Yinhawangka and Rio Tinto collaborate early on new projects and major operational changes, ensuring Yinhawangka voices shape decisions while balancing community priorities and business needs.

This binding Interim Modernised Agreement lays the foundation for a full modernised agreement, which Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto plan to finalise in 2026.