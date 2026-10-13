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13.10.2026 14:37:08

Yiren Digital Appoints Na Mei Acting CEO After Ning Tang Faces Police Investigation

(RTTNews) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), a financial technology and artificial intelligence company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Na Mei as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective October 13.

The appointment follows the company's October 12 announcement regarding its CEO.

The company said Mei will oversee day-to-day operations and work with the existing management team under the board's supervision.

Mei previously served as Yiren Digital's CFO from September 2020 to August 2024. Before joining the company, Mei worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for more than a decade.

On October 12, the company announced that CEO and Executive Chairman Ning Tang was subject to criminal compulsory measures in a police investigation involving affiliates of the company's controlling shareholder, potentially preventing him from performing his duties for an extended period.

On Monday, Yiren Digital closed trading 44.05% lesser at $0.5595 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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