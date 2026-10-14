Yiren Digital Stock Surges 50% After Reaffirming Operational Independence And Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) is up 49.74 percent, gaining $0.2263 to $0.6813 on Wednesday. The surge follows the company's update regarding an investigation involving certain affiliates of its controlling shareholder. Yiren Digital said the investigation concerns business activities outside the company and is not directly related to its operations, while reaffirming that it continues to operate independently and in the normal course of business.

Yiren Digital is currently trading at $0.6813, up from the previous close of $0.4550 after opening at $0.7449 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $0.6099 and $0.7491 during the session. Trading volume has soared to 110.11 million shares, compared with average volume of about 80,000 shares.

The company also reaffirmed plans to continue its previously announced share repurchase program of up to $20 million over 12 months. Yiren Digital held cash and cash equivalents of about RMB1.7 billion ($250 million) as of June 30, 2026. It also acknowledged previously disclosed related-party financial arrangements and said it continues to assess any additional financial impact from recent developments. Shares have traded between $0.3550 and $6.14 over the past 52 weeks.