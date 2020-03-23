Yiren Digital to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 25, 2020

BEIJING, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after U.S. market closes on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 25, 2020 (or 8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 26, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International +65 6713-5090 U.S. +1 845-675-0437 Hong Kong +852 3018-6771 Chinese Mainland . 400-620-8038



Conference ID 5738805

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 2, 2020:

International +61 2-8199-0299 U.S. +1 646-254-3697 Replay Access Code: 5738805

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.yirendai.com.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading fintech company in China, providing both credit and wealth management services. For its credit business, the Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yiren Digital deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For its wealth management business, the Company targets China's mass affluent population and strives to provide customized wealth management services, with a combination of long-term and short-term targets as well as different types of investments, ranging from cash and fixed-income assets, to funds and insurance. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.

