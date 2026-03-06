YIT Aktie

YIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14W06 / ISIN: US98584F1049

06.03.2026 10:52:40

YIT Wins EUR 73 Mln Espoo Urban Railway Contract From Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency

(RTTNews) - YIT Oyj (YITYY, YIT.HE), a Finnish construction and property development company, on Friday said the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency selected the company to carry out Area Contract 4 of the Espoo Urban Railway Project, covering the section between Espoo Center and Kauklahti, with a contract of about 73 million euros.

The company said that the preparatory works will begin in March, and the project is expected to be completed in 2029.

The contract will be recorded in YIT's order book for the first quarter of 2026.

The company said the project includes construction of a new railway bridge over the Espoonjoki River, new Vadetinportti underpasses, widening of the Vantinportti underpass bridge, and development works around Kauklahti Station, including a new underpass and a southern side platform.

On Thursday, YIT Oyj closed trading 1.73% lesser at EUR 2.7220 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu YIT Oyj Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu YIT Oyj Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel

YIT Oyj Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh 1,66 22,96% YIT Oyj Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Sh

