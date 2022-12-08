|
08.12.2022 15:03:00
YMP Scholarship Fund announces 2022 winners
The Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund (YMPSF) has this year awarded C$210,000 to 44 students pursuing mining-related programs at post-secondary institutions across Canada. “This year, 2022, is the fifth year of the program, which Iamgold and Orefinders Resources started in 2018 with C$12,000 in scholarships awarded to candidates,” said Anthony Moreau, director of the YMP Scholarship Fund and CEO of American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE). “Now, we have 24 sponsors contributing to the fund, which is a reflection of the hard work of the group running the charity, the quality of the students receiving scholarships and the generosity of our sponsors.” According to Moreau, 100% of the money contributed by the 24 donors is disbursed directly to the students. The scholarship fund is chaired by Stephen Stewart, chairman of the Ore Group. “The Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund was established to help fund and promote mining and mining-related education to Canada’s next generation of mining industry professionals,” Moreau said. “Our mandate is to attract young people to Canada’s exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in engineering and earth science programs.” The scholarships range in value from C$500 to C$15,000. This year’s scholarships were funded by Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM), Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI), Appian Capital Advisory, B2Gold (TSX: BTO; NYSE: BTG), Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD), Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX; NYSE: EQX), Iamgold (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG), JDS Group of Companies, Joan Margaret Stewart, Kinross Gold (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC), The Northern Miner, O3 Mining (TSXV: OIII; US-OTC: OIIIF), Ore Group, American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE), Baselode Energy (TSXV: FIND), Sprott Inc., TD Bank, Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM), Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY), YMP Toronto, Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS), QC Copper & Gold (TSXV: QCCU; US-OTC: QCCUF), Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG) and Orefinders Resources (TSXV: ORX; US-OTC: ORFDF). Although already billed as the largest mining scholarship program in the world, Moreau would like to see it continue to grow and invites more mining companies to embrace its mission. The YMP Scholarship Fund is a registered Canadian charity offering tax receipts to donors.A list of the winners, including their bios and mining career aspirations is here.
