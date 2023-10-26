YOFC Showcases Optical Communication Innovations at SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO® 2023

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint stock Limited Company (YOFC) showcased its advanced optical fibres, new optical cable variants, high-density data center solutions, and streamlined F.ODN pre-connected solution at SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO® 2023, which took place at the Colorado Convention center in Denver, Colorado, from October 16th to 19th.

Next-generation Optical Fibre

YOFC X-band Series optical fibre products were presented featuring high performance, superior quality and broad connection, covering a wide range of solutions, from access networks to backbone networks and from terrestrial to submarine solutions.

The new G.654.E optical fibre for trunk lines is the preferred choice for 400G, 800G and future Tbit/s ultra-high-speed transmission technologies, meeting the requirements for large bandwidth, low-latency and long-haul backbone network transmission;

The 180μm G.657.A2 fibre, an ultra-small diameter bending loss insensitive single-mode fibre, provides a new solution for ultra-high-density access, reducing the cross-sectional area of 288-core optical cables with the same structure by more than 60%;

The OM4/OM5 multi-mode fibres featuring superior bandwidth consistency enable efficient transmission in all-optical link for data centers with large computing hubs.

New Type of Fibre Cable

In response to the network construction needs in global markets, YOFC showcased optical cables and application solutions that meet different network scenarios.

With dense core, small diameter and a loose tube design, the high-density micro-cluster fibre-optic cable is easy to peel off and coil up, optimizing duct resource usage;

The full series of air-blown micro-fibre cables are available in different form factors such as enhanced performance fibre units (EPFU), central tubes, and stranded loose tubes. This range accommodates various outer diameter specifications for optical fibre products;

The new all-dry fibre optic cable features a compact diameter, reduced weight, splice-ready design without the need for filling compounds, and is optimized for swift, hassle-free deployment.

High-Density Data center

YOFC can provide data centers with a full range of 10G to 400G optical transceivers and AOC assemblies, complemented by a solution that integrates ultra-high-density distribution frame (UDF) and jumper. The solution not only ensures bandwidth scalability but also enhances the spatial density of the cabling system, minimizes obstruction to cold and hot channels, and aids in the construction of a high-density data center. In addition, YOFC offers multi-core fibre/optical cable for the data center tailored for future access requirements in terms of large capacity and high density. This enhancement allows for an eightfold increase in communication capacity at consistent single-channel speeds, facilitating robust optical connections in 800G and potentially expanding to 1.6T data centers.

Streamlined F.ODN Pre-connected Solution

YOFC's F.ODN pre-connected solution has significantly enhanced the installation efficiency of ODN products, reduced labor cost by 60%, and boosted network failure recovery efficiency by 90%. Within the solution, all boxes and cables are factory pre-assembled, eliminating splicing points throughout the whole process. With high-quality IP68 protection grade, the optical fibre cable distribution box is fully sealed, making it unnecessary to open the box repeatedly. All the supporting MPO cables and single-and double-core cables are preset with connectors for plug and play and rapid deployment. Moreover, the boxes and cables are fully decoupled for construction in parallel.

The SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO® 2023 provides YOFC an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge products and services to a global audience. As a forefront leader in the optical communication industry, YOFC is fervently focused on championing the symbiotic growth of optical communication technologies.

