YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. official web store THE SHOP YOHJI YAMAMOTO will launch/carry YOHJI YAMAMOTO Brands and Lines.

TOKYO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YOHJI YAMAMOTO INC. official web store THE SHOP YOHJI YAMAMOTO will launch/carry YOHJI YAMAMOTO's brands and lines (labels in brand) such as YOHJI YAMAMOTO (HOMME), REGULATION Yohji Yamamoto, B YOHJI YAMAMOTO, BLACK Scandal Yohji Yamamoto and YOHJI YAMAMOTO +NOIR. This means all of the YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc.'s brands and lines are available on our online shop.

[THE INVITATION] from THE SHOP YOHJI YAMAMOTO

In commemoration of this, we will offer you THE INVITATION as a gift. THE INVITATION is literally the invitation that you can get for the existing members, the new members, and the customers who download the APP. THE INVITATION is a 100USD gift coupon that you can use when you purchase more than 300USD in total. Please take an opportunity and enjoy shopping at THE SHOP YOHJI YAMAMOTO. A gift coupon THE INVITATION will be available from April 3rd JST/Japan standard time.

Please access to the below for more information on THE INVITATION

https://theshopyohjiyamamoto.com/shop/pages/theinvitation.aspx

THE SHOP YOHJI YAMAMOTO carry the following Brands and Lines.

YOHJI YAMAMOTO | YOHJI YAMAMOTO HOMME | YOHJI YAMAMOTO +NOIR | REGULATION Yohji Yamamoto (in YOHJI YAMAMOTO online boutique)

B YOHJI YAMAMOTO | BLACK Scandal Yohji Yamamoto | discord Yohji Yamamoto | Y's | Y's PINK | Y's BANG ON! | LIMI feu | Ground Y | S'YTE

