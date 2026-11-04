Yokogawa Electric Earnings Fall In H1; Raises FY27 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Yokogawa Electric Corp. (6841.T), a Japanese electrical engineering and software company, on Wednesday reported a decline in net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also raised its full-year 2027 outlook.

For the first half, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased to 21.5 percent to 23.06 billion yen from 29.39 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 91.71 yen versus 114.94 yen last year.

Operating profit declined 8.4 percent to 35.74 billion yen from 39.004 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 298.23 billion yen from 282 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2027 net sales to increase 4% year on year to 629 billion yen, compared with its previous guidance of 615 billion yen.

Operating profit is projected to rise 6.6% to 88 billion yen, up from the previous guidance of 85 billion yen.

Full-year 2027 profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to increase 4.1% to 60.50 billion yen, compared with the previous guidance of 58.50 billion yen.

Basic earnings per share is projected at 241.80 yen, compared with the previous guidance of 229.75 yen.

Yokogawa Electric is currently trading 0.04% lesser at JPY 4,557 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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