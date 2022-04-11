York Harbour gathers Newfoundland base metals exploration momentum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

With the energy revolution ramping up at an unprecedented pace, the search is on to find and develop the next generation of critical metals deposits feeding into the approaching wall of demand.One company making such progress is York Harbour Metals (TSXV: YORK; US-OTCPK: YORKF), which has completed more than 10,000 metres of diamond drilling at its namesake copper-zinc project in western Labrador. The work has underpinned a near-tripling in the value of its Toronto-quoted shares in 12 months.Speaking with The Northern Miner in an interview, president and CEO Andrew Lee said the company had just completed 64 drill holes, with three additional holes in progress.“We had a checklist on the type of projects we were looking for, and at the top of our list were copper and battery metals. As luck would have it, this project rolled our way,” said Lee.“York Harbour is not a greenfields play and has good infrastructure with access to power, water, a deep seaport – it had everything we were looking for,” said Lee.