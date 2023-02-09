Yorktown, Va., to be Featured on Princess' 2024 Schedule, First Major Oceangoing Cruise Line to Visit Virginia's Historic Triangle

America's Earliest Settlements, Revolutionary War Sites and Charming Small Towns Provide Guests with Unique Experiences Ashore

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Va. and Virginia's Historic Triangle, as part of a series of custom-curated itineraries in summer 2024 that will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.

Princess Cruises is planning five day-long calls – three via Island Princess (2,200 guests/900 crew) and two via Emerald Princess (3,080 guests/1,200 crew) – that will result in a significant economic impact to the region, which has played an important role in American history.

Additional details, including specific sailing dates, itineraries and shore excursions, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Princess is already well known for our unique itineraries that appeal to our guests who gravitate toward interesting historical and cultural opportunities and Yorktown is perfectly in tune with that philosophy, offering not only a glimpse at the Revolutionary War but also dining, shopping and activity options with wide-ranging appeal. It's a win-win for everyone," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Padgett added that the new itineraries are even more significant as interest builds ahead of events and festivities across Virginia to commemorate the 250th anniversaries of the Revolutionary War and the Declaration of Independence.

"Our community is rooted in history and it is an important part of our visitor mix. We are honored that Princess Cruises sees the value in bringing their customers to Yorktown," said Kristi Olsen-Hayes, Director, York County Economic & Tourism Development. "Additional visitors coming to our area via the cruise line would contribute to the region's economy, benefiting retail, restaurants, and regional attractions, as well as generating revenue for both the Commonwealth and multiple local governments."

As the first major cruise line to call on the region, Princess understands and appreciates the significant role it plays in boosting area tourism and, as it does with other homeport and port of call communities, the company will work with local tour operators to showcase the attributes of this fascinating historical region while benefiting local residents.

"We couldn't be more excited about this incredible opportunity to add this truly unforgettable destination experience to our already impressive array of itineraries," said Padgett. "As a native Virginian myself, I can attest that an itinerary that offers the chance to visit Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown promises to be a most welcome addition for our guests, providing them memorable vacation experiences that they can't find anywhere else."

Yorktown offers 300 years of history from revolutionary battlefields to 18th Century homes. Picturesque streets provide the backdrop for art galleries, antique and specialty shops, while attractions like the Watermen's Museum offer hands-on programs and exhibits for all ages. Entertainment, including Fifes and Drums performances, abounds, and visitors can stroll along the scenic riverwalk lined with charming restaurants and shops that offer a view of the York River.

Sure to be a popular shore excursion, a visit to Colonial Williamsburg will allow guests to discover why this was the capital of Virginia and the largest, most prosperous American colony. Men and women from all walks of life strolled these streets, and Princess guests will follow in their footsteps as they re-trace history They'll also explore dozens of original buildings, homes, and shops reconstructed on 301 acres – most on their original foundations. Rare animal breeds, historic trades, and lovingly restored gardens add layers of authenticity to the Colonial Williamsburg experience. Guests will feel as if they've traveled back in time.

Guests opting to visit Jamestown, just a short, 30-minute motorcoach ride from the port, will be captivated by the history behind the original site of the first permanent English settlement in North America and the story of the role of the three cultures - European, North American and African - that came together to lay the foundation for a uniquely American form of democratic government, language, free enterprise and society.

