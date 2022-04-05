Yoshi Builds Out Executive Team With Mobility Industry Veteran Amidst Rapid Growth

New Chief Commercial Officer brings deep experience in sales, marketing, and partnerships

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshi , the leading tech enabled last-mile delivery platform for car care, announced today that Ed Lewis has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Lewis will lead growth initiatives and oversee sales and business development for the company's corporate and fleet businesses. The newly created leadership position will be based in Nashville, and the announcement comes on the heels of Bridgestone's investment in the company earlier this year (joining strategic investors General Motors and ExxonMobil).

Lewis joins Yoshi from Arrive Mobility where he served as the company's Senior Vice President of Business Development. Arrive is a leading provider of last-mile mobility and parking solutions reaching 200 million drivers. Lewis played a key role in scaling the business from a B2C app to a B2B2C platform via partnerships with OEMs, mobility providers, fleets, employers and consumer platforms, including strategic investment from Amazon's Alexa Fund.

"Ed has a track record of growing businesses from their early stages and scaling them into large successful companies through IPO," said Bryan Frist , Yoshi's CEO & Co-Founder. "He has an excellent reputation across the mobility sector as an effective leader who has developed products and business cases that drive profitable business growth. We are at an inflection point at Yoshi, and his experience is exactly what we need to scale to the next level."

During his career, Lewis has founded, built, and scaled fast-growing technology companies. Two of Lewis' technology start-ups, IPIX and Telular, participated in initial public offerings, and he also held business development positions at Motorola and Syniverse. Lewis holds a BA and an MBA from the University of Iowa.

About Yoshi

Yoshi is a customer-centric last-mile delivery platform that is focused on car care services. The company provides gas delivery and car care services to wherever its customers are parked and has already fully integrated with a number of connected car platforms, including General Motors' OnStar program. To date, Yoshi has raised more than $46 million with investments from GM Ventures, Bridgestone, and ExxonMobil. Other investors include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y Combinator in Silicon Valley. Learn more about Yoshi online at - https://www.startyoshi.com/ - and on social media: LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube , and Facebook . Media inquiries can be directed to press@startyoshi.com.

