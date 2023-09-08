YOSHIKI Donates 10 Million Yen to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to Help All Displaced by War in Ukraine

Japanese Composer and Musician Has Donated a Total of 30 Million Yen in Support of Humanitarian Crisis

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, YOSHIKI made a donation of 10 million yen to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which was announced during his appearance on the popular Japanese television program "24 Hour Television". This is the third time YOSHIKI has donated to the organization, bringing the total amount to 30 million yen.

Rock star YOSHIKI has donated 30 million yen to support emergency relief in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

YOSHIKI made the donation through his 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation Yoshiki Foundation America to support emergency relief operations in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

IOM is the UN organization specializing in migration. They provide emergency relief to people around the world who are suffering from the effects of disasters or wars, such as the survivors of the earthquakes in southern Türkiye or the war in Ukraine.

YOSHIKI has performed on "24 Hour Television" four times so far this year, donating his appearance fee to charity each time. In his performance on August 27, YOSHIKI performed a live piano rendition of "Let It Go" and "ENDLESS RAIN" at the Kokugikan Arena, accompanied by a vocal performance from Amelia Anisovych, an 8-year old Ukrainian girl. The performance deeply resonated with the audience, moving them with the performers' shared prayers for peace in Ukraine and gratitude for charity support.

YOSHIKI is internationally recognized for his long-term philanthropic activities and has donated over 2 million dollars to charity through Yoshiki Foundation America. For his prolific philanthropic endeavors, he was chosen by Forbes as one of "Asia's Top 30 Heroes of Philanthropy" in 2019 and received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese Government in 2021 for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine and ongoing charitable works.

In 2021, YOSHIKI established an annual grant of $100,000 for MusiCares®, a partner of the Recording Academy®, to help music creators and industry professionals affected by mental health concerns. Previously, YOSHIKI donated $100,000 to MusiCares to help music professionals affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and worked with MusiCares to deliver $100,000 in disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Established in 1951, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. IOM is part of the United Nations system, as a related organization.

IOM supports migrants across the world, developing effective responses to the shifting dynamics of migration and, as such, is a key source of advice on migration policy and practice. The organization works in emergency situations, developing the resilience of all people on the move, and particularly those in situations of vulnerability, as well as building capacity within governments to manage all forms and impacts of mobility.

The Organization is guided by the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, including upholding human rights for all. Respect for the rights, dignity and well-being of migrants remains paramount.

https://www.iom.int/who-we-are

Donate to IOM here: https://donate.iom.int/ukraine

YOSHIKI Website: https://www.yoshiki.net/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/yoshiki

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial/

Yoshiki Foundation America: https://yoshikifoundationamerica.org/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoshiki-donates-10-million-yen-to-the-international-organization-for-migration-iom-to-help-all-displaced-by-war-in-ukraine-301921730.html

SOURCE YOSHIKI