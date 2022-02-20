|
20.02.2022 12:03:00
You Actually Don't Need a Miracle to Retire Comfortably
Investors often worry about their retirements, especially during market corrections. Around half of Americans surveyed by benefitspro.com think they'll need a "miracle" to meet their basic retirement goals.Fortunately, miracles aren't required if you do some planning. If you understand the key risks and are smart about cash flow, you can have a stress-free retirement.It's important to understand the potential financial risks if you want to retire in a comfortable position. Fear causes discomfort, and it's hard to overcome if there are too many unknowns. Education and careful planning are great tools to put those concerns to rest.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
