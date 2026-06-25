Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.06.2026 16:04:00
You Already Own Tesla. Should You Add SpaceX to Your Portfolio, Too?
The short answer to the headline question is "no," and the current price action is making that case more forcefully than any analyst or stock fanboy would.Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, priced its IPO at $135 per share on June 11, 2026, raising a record $87.5 billion and debuting on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker SPCX. Within three trading sessions, the stock price had surged to $225 -- a 67% premium over the IPO price -- giving the company a market cap that briefly approached $3 trillion.Then reality reasserted itself. As of Wednesday, June 24, SpaceX is trading near $156 a share, down roughly 31% from that peak in three days, erasing over $600 billion in market value. The stock is now trading just 15% above its IPO price, and the trajectory tells you something important about what investors actually bought.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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