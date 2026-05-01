Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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01.05.2026 16:00:01
You are what you keep: why we cling to clutter and how to free yourself of it
Feeling overwhelmed by all the stuff in your life? Understanding why we hold on to things is the first step in finding a healthy way to let goMost of us have a complicated relationship with our stuff. There’s the endless collection of chargers and wires, the overflowing “everything drawer” in the kitchen, the tote bag of tote bags. Clutter is not a character flaw. It is, more often than not, a conversation your home is having with you about something deeper.As an integrative therapist, I regularly hear that conversation. Clutter rarely arrives as just a tidying problem. It carries anxiety, grief, identity, shame and transition. Understanding what lies beneath is often the first step to being free of it. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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