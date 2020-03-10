YOU at College Platform Launches Across 12 California State University Campuses in Nation's Largest University System

DENVER, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YOU at College, the leading student well-being platform, announced today that the California State University (CSU), the largest public university system in the United States, has entered into a partnership that will bring the YOU well-being portal to 12 CSU campuses for a two-year pilot program, beginning in spring 2020.

The CSU is incorporating YOU at College as part of Graduation Initiative 2025 — a university-wide effort to improve student success. One operational priority of the initiative is to bolster student engagement and well-being. This approach examines ways to support students inside and outside the classroom, including identifying resources for housing and food insecurity, as well as mental well-being.

"The CSU is committed to implementing solutions to support students as they pursue their academic goals," said Lea Jarnagin, CSU's interim systemwide director of Student Wellness and Basic Needs Initiatives. "The YOU at College well-being portal provides additional opportunities to reach hundreds of thousands of students with real assistance when they need it."

The CSU educates 482,000 students and boasts one of the nation's most diverse student bodies. Nearly one-third of CSU students are the first in their families to attend college. Providing upstream resources to support student success in and out of the classroom can have a profound impact by addressing challenges before they become major concerns. The YOU at College platform will be customized for each campus in the pilot program, delivering content that caters to individual student's demographics, trends and needs.

"YOU at College focuses on providing information and resources to support the holistic college experience," said Nathaan Demers, Psy.D., VP and director of clinical programs at YOU at College. "The CSU's comprehensive approach to student well-being mirrors the strategy YOU at College is bringing to campuses across the nation, providing support and allowing students to cope with the challenges of college life. We accomplish this by providing students with connections to the resources and information they need when they need it."

The YOU at College platform is customized for campus partners and personalized to the specific needs of students. The two-year CSU pilot program will include YOU platforms for the following campuses:

California State University Channel Islands

California State University, Chico

California State University, Fresno

California State University, Fullerton

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Monterey Bay

California State University, Northridge

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

California State University, San Bernardino

San Francisco State University

San Jose State University

California State University San Marcos

About YOU at College

YOU at College is a student-centric digital platform that connects students to the right resources at the right time to address the well-being challenges facing every campus. YOU helps students design their ultimate college experience by comprehensively addressing academics, physical and mental health and campus connections.

YOU at College was developed by Grit Digital Health, LLC in partnership with Colorado State University. For more information, visit youatcollege.com.

About the California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 53,000 faculty and staff and 482,000 students. Half of the CSU's students transfer from California community colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 127,000 degrees.

One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU, and our alumni are 3.8 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.

Media contact:

Jim Dissett

303-532-7392

PR@gritdigitalhealth.com

Related Images

you-at-college.png

YOU at College

YOU at College (www.youatcollege.com) is a student-centric digital platform that connects students to the right resources at the right time to address the well-being challenges facing every campus. YOU helps students design their ultimate college experience by comprehensively addressing academics, physical and mental health and campus connections.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/you-at-college-platform-launches-across-12-california-state-university-campuses-in-nations-largest-university-system-301020899.html

SOURCE YOU at College