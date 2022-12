You Can Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Dividend Raises

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just in time for the dividend-stock lover on your holiday list, numerous companies have declared payout raises in recent days. All three are regular dividend payers, strong cash generators, and book a profit far more often than not. So there are surely more raises to come from this trio in the near future.What's more, none of these freshly enhanced payouts have yet reached their ex-dividend dates. This means there is still time to take advantage of the hikes just announced by Deere (NYSE: DE), Waste Management (NYSE: WM), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Deere, one of the most prominent companies in agricultural machinery, added to its quarterly payout with a 6% raise to $1.20 per share. The company has paid a dividend consistently since 1971, but it can be erratic about raising it. Since the end of 2020, it has done so four times; prior to that, the distribution was unchanged since December 2018. Continue reading