Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
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28.06.2026 13:21:00
You Can Buy 1 Share of Costco for Less Than $1,000 Right Now. Here's Why the Price Could Go Up by the End of 2030.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock is trading for $954 per share today, June 26. Some investors think that's expensive, but I'm not terribly concerned about the price.I mean, the stock looks pricey by pretty much any metric, especially in the context of its discount-retailer peers. From Walmart and Target to Dollar Tree and PriceSmart, they all trade at lower price-to-whatever ratios than Costco. This is true for price to earnings, price-to-book value, even the growth-adjusted price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio.But the warehouse club has earned its lofty valuation ratios with fantastic business results, and I'm convinced that the best is yet to come. Here's why I expect Costco's stock to rise in the next five years, even from this high-priced starting point.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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