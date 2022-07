You Can Count On This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation is a silent assassin of wealth, sapping the buying power of your dollars without you realizing it.Investing in income-producing assets like dividend stocks can be a great way to combat inflation and keep your wealth-building journey on the right track.Tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) won't wow you with incredible growth or impress your friends looking for the next big thing. But Altria can be a safe harbor in a tumultuous market sea. Here's why.Continue reading