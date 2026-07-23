CAN DO Aktie
WKN: 676688 / ISIN: JP3244550004
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23.07.2026 13:25:00
You Can Do Better Than Coca-Cola Stock. Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Instead.
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) might be the textbook example of consistency in the stock market. The company boasts an iconic name known worldwide and continues to shower its shareholders with cash year in and year out.Coca-Cola is royalty among dividend investors. I mean that literally. Its 64 consecutive annual dividend hikes make it a Dividend King, a rare club of companies with at least five decades of uninterrupted payout growth.But that rock-solid steadiness investors love about Coca-Cola can work against it when the price isn't right. And at a hefty 25 times 2026 earnings estimates, investors can do better than Coca-Cola right now. This other stock offers a similarly impressive track record with nearly double the dividend yield and with monthly payouts to boot.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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