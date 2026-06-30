Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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30.06.2026 02:05:00
You Can Do Better Than SpaceX Right Now. Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy Instead.
I am a huge fan of SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) as a business. The company has an incredible track record of lowering the cost of launching payloads into space. And SpaceX's biggest growth initiatives -- which include everything from launching data centers into space to establishing a human colony on the moon -- are nothing less than jaw-dropping.But with SpaceX's market cap of $2 trillion, I'm just not sure how much long-term upside there is to the stock at this point. If you're looking for exciting growth investments with huge long-term potential, the two stocks below may be better options.Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) remains one of my top growth stocks for 2026. The company trades at a deep discount to other EV stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Yet this year, it is scaling its first affordable vehicle -- its R2 SUV with a starting price under $50,000 -- and is heavily invested in AI and autonomous driving. The latter should help it target the robotaxi market, which some experts believe will be a $10 trillion opportunity. Rivian's market cap hovers around $20 billion despite promising growth potential. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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