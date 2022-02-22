|
You Can Now Get a Mortgage With Crypto -- But Should You?
If you haven't heard the news, a company called Milo is now offering the world's first crypto-backed mortgage loan.It's a 30-year product that lets you leverage your cryptocurrency holdings (just Bitcoin at this time) to purchase a home. You then repay the loan monthly, plus interest, in USD, Bitcoin, or stablecoin.During the course of the loan, Milo holds your crypto in a secure location, and once the balance is repaid in full, it's released and returned to you.Continue reading
