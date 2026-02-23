Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
23.02.2026 18:08:00
You Can't Afford Not to Know More About This Unseen AI Stock Giant
Artificial intelligence is a global phenomenon, but many U.S. investors focus their attention squarely on companies within the borders of their country. That's understandable, given how many of the largest tech businesses in the world have U.S. headquarters. Even just investing in a simple U.S. stock market index fund gives you broad exposure to many of the leading visionaries in AI.Yet because AI is moving forward globally, smart investors can't afford to be provincial with their investing. Often, some of the best opportunities to invest show up overseas precisely because so many U.S. investors choose to look the other way. The long history of success that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) has enjoyed is a testament to how the global economy has accelerated technological innovation, and Taiwan Semi is already an essential piece of the puzzle for AI growth. In this month-long look at some of the world's largest companies for the Voyager Portfolio, it's fitting to include Taiwan Semi, especially because so few people know how the company got its start and how it rose to prominence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
