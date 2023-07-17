|
17.07.2023 15:09:09
You Can't Afford to Miss Monday's 2 Nasdaq Biotech Stock Movers
The stock market has been on a solid upward trajectory recently, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has largely been leading the way. With so many stocks in high-growth areas like technology, the Nasdaq has been at the center of key trends driving stocks back higher after 2022's bear market. Monday morning brought a brief pause to the rally, but futures on the Nasdaq were still up slightly in the early morning session.A couple of biotech stocks stood out as big winners in the Nasdaq on Monday morning. Both Argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) moved sharply higher, as both companies had good news to announce that inspired shareholders to be more optimistic about what the future will bring.Shares of Argenx were 27% higher in premarket trading on Monday morning. The Dutch biotech company announced favorable results in a key clinical trial, and investors were pleased with the implications for the company's future.Continue reading
