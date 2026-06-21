Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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22.06.2026 01:00:00
You Can't Buy Anthropic Stock Yet, but You Can Buy These 4 AI Stocks Instead
Anthropic's Claude is one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) models, translating into skyrocketing growth for the company. Anthropic recently revealed that its annualized revenue has roughly tripled since the end of 2025, exceeding $30 billion in early 2026.Anthropic recently filed a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO). But investors don't have to wait. Adoption of AI agents, including Claude Cowork, is driving accelerating investment in AI infrastructure.Here are four companies directly involved in helping Anthropic scale its computing capacity to handle growing Claude usage.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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