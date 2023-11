You Can't Control Market Corrections, but You Can Control What You Do About It

As others have said before, volatility is the price of admission in the stock market, and the last few years have been a good reminder of that. After a steady bull market that lasted 11 years, stocks plunged when the coronavirus pandemic started, before rallying for nearly two years on near-zero interest rates, government stimulus, and a boom in sectors like tech and real estate.That bull market peaked in late 2021, giving way as rising inflation sparked rising interest rates, spooking investors and launching a bear market that started early in 2022. In 2023, stocks partially bounced back on encouraging signs of resilience in the economy and hopes about the potential for artificial intelligence to increase efficiencies in multiple industries.After all that volatility, many investors still operate as if we're in a bear market (because we are). Even the recent gains in the stock market are just a bear market rally.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel