You Can't Control Market Corrections, But You Can Control What You Do About Them

I've been investing in stocks for the vast majority of my life, and there's one thing that I know for certain. I have no clue what the market is going to do on any given day, or, in fact, in any given week, month, or year. This realization wasn't something I came to as quickly as I would have liked, but it has changed the way I invest. And, perhaps, the biggest takeaway is that I see corrections very differently today than I did when I was 20.If you have spent any time investing, you've probably heard the saying that "past performance does not guarantee future returns." It's a safety valve of sorts for investment managers that are using historical performance to convince people to give them money. But it is a truism that is important to remember. Just because the market is going up does not mean it will keep going up. To quote another Wall Street saying, "Trees don't grow to the sky." Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel