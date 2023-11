You Can't Control the Federal Reserve, but Here's What You Can Do About It

Although it has recently paused its rate increases , the Federal Reserve still remains "hawkish". That means it is willing to resume raising rates if conditions warrant -- namely, if inflation remains stubbornly high.High rates -- with the possibility that they could go even higher -- is not a pleasant place to be for anyone who needs to borrow money. Still, you can't control what the Federal Reserve does, but here are three things you can do about it. When all is said and done, recognizing and acting on the parts you can could be the difference maker that helps you better navigate tough times.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel