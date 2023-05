You Can't Control What Happens to Social Security. Focus on These 3 Things Instead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In case you haven't heard the news, Social Security's not looking so good. The latest Trustees Report has the most dismal outlook to date. The trust funds that keep the program going are estimated to be depleted by 2033, according to the latest estimates. After that, the program could face benefit cuts if the government doesn't step in.That's a huge concern for seniors and workers who hope to one day benefit from the program they've spent their lives paying into. But unfortunately, there's not much we can do to control what happens with Social Security.Image source: Getty Images.