You can’t raise children on the cheap, so why is this government set on doing so? | Rebekah Pierre

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

As a care leaver-turned-social worker, I’m appalled by the Tories’ paltry plans for the care sectorUnder normal circumstances, I would do anything for this government to stop lying. But on this occasion, following its response to the “once in a generation” review of children’s social care, I find myself hoping it has lied.We cannot wait another generation for the meaningful change we were promised. This strategy offers a pittance – just £200m split among just 12 local authorities over the course of two years, in response to a review calling for £2.6bn of investment. The prospect of services remaining underfunded for decades to come will strike fear into the hearts of many.Rebekah Pierre is a care-experienced social worker, editor of Free Loaves on Fridays, and Professional Officer at the British Association of Social Workers Continue reading...