You can’t run away from technical debt

You’re working for a company that has operated successfully in the market for several decades, delivering high-quality products. The company has gained a reputation for innovation and reliability, and the stock price reflects that.However, as your IT ecosystem has grown in complexity and size, your company has started facing challenges associated with the accumulated technical debt. This debt comprises outdated technologies, architectural inconsistencies, and inefficient development and deployment practices. As a result, you’ve seen some negative impacts in the past few years:To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel