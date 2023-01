You Could've Become a Millionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in This Warren Buffett Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded in 1976, and in just four short years it went from a humble start-up with a dream of producing personal computers to a publicly listed company. Today, it's the most valuable listed company in America, with a market capitalization of $2 trillion. It even has the support of Warren Buffett, who is widely regarded as one of the best investors in history. Apple is the largest single stock holding for his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, which now owns a position worth approximately $115 billion. But interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway only made its first purchase in 2016, once the company was already a raging success. Continue reading