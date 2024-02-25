|
25.02.2024 13:40:00
You Don't Have to Buy Nvidia to Benefit From Its Explosive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth. You Can Buy These 2 Stocks Instead.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just reported another quarter of explosive growth, with revenue and net income climbing in the triple digits into the billions of dollars. The artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader scored big as more and more companies flocked to buy its top-performing chip and related products and services. And Nvidia's revenue even reached a record at more than $22 billion.Meanwhile, Nvidia's stock has soared about 285% over the past year. Even after these gains, Nvidia still remains a great stock to buy thanks to its solid future prospects. But there's another way to benefit from Nvidia's growth -- without even owning the stock. And that's by investing in companies that work hand in hand with this chip giant, and two perfect examples are leading cloud service provider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), through Amazon Web Services (AWS), and server giant Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI).Why would you want to do this? Because it offers you the best of both worlds: Nvidia's growth along with exposure to another top-notch business operating in other compelling areas. Let's take a closer look at each.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
