10.04.2023 12:36:00
You Don't Have to Retire -- but You Should Still Save for Your Senior Years
Some people simply can't wait to retire -- so much so that they begin counting down the days once they reach the midpoint of their careers. But you might feel very differently about retirement.Retirement can be a difficult phase to adjust to. You're going from earning a paycheck to living off of a combination of savings and Social Security. And you're also going from having a structured routine to having days on end that you suddenly have to fill.Retirement can also be an isolating period of life. Many retirees feel cut off from the world once they no longer have a job to report to. And so it's easy to see why the idea of retirement may not excite you at all.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
