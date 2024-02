You Don't Have to Save an HSA for Retirement. Here's Why You Should.

If you're currently enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan -- one with a minimum deductible of $1,600 for individual coverage or $3,200 for family coverage -- you may be eligible to fund a health savings accounts, or HSA, this year. And there are plenty of benefits to doing so.HSAs give savers three different tax benefits. Contributions go in tax-free, investment gains are tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free, as long as they're used to cover qualified medical expenses.HSAs also give you plenty of flexibility with your money, since funds don't expire. Many people who use FSAs (flexible spending accounts) get frustrated by having to spend down a balance at the last minute due to not being able to carry funds from one year to the next.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel