01.08.2024 15:00:00

You Don't Need to Be a Super Saver to Retire a Millionaire. Just Do These 3 Things

Retirement super savers -- those who save at least 10% of their income annually for retirement -- rightly get plenty of praise. It's not an easy feat to pull off in one year, let alone repeatedly. But this isn't the only path to a comfortable retirement.You may feel anxious about your ability to save for retirement if you're saving less than 10% of your income. But you might be just fine. If you do the following three things, you could stay on track for your ideal retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

