Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
23.02.2026 10:02:00
You Don't Need to Buy Apple Stock. Here's Why
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a game-changing investment for long-term shareholders. Despite having held the title of the largest company in the world by market capitalization for quite a while, the iPhone maker managed to more than double its share price over the past five years, posting an average annualized growth rate of 16% along the way. That move added roughly $2 trillion to the tech giant's market cap.Yet even with the stock's past success, there's a good argument why you probably don't need to buy Apple stock. It's not because of the company's lack of future growth prospects. Rather, it's because of a much simpler reason that affects a wide range of investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
