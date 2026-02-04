NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

04.02.2026 18:08:00

You Don't Need to Buy Nvidia Stock. Here's Why

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one the biggest success stories in the stock market. After having spent the first 20 years of its existence as a publicly traded company producing solid but not necessarily remarkable gains, the graphics processing unit pioneer finally hit its stride as the dual trends of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence powered demand of its chips. Now, Nvidia is the world's biggest company by market capitalization, and many investors believe the best is yet to come.In this series on Nvidia for the Voyager Portfolio, you've already learned about the history behind the chipmaker and the financial success it has generated in recent years. Today, this final installment in the three-part series looks at Nvidia's growth plans and concludes with an explanation of why many investors don't need to worry about purchasing shares of the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
