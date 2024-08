You Don't Need to Roll the Dice with This High-Yield Dividend Stock (It's a Low-Risk Bet to Produce Lots of Passive Income)

High-yield dividend stocks are often higher-risk bets. They tend to have higher dividend payout ratios, putting them at higher risk of reducing their dividends if they run into financial trouble. However, a dividend reduction doesn't seem to be in the cards for Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI). The real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on casinos and other experiential property types has a very strong financial foundation backing its high-yielding dividend (recently over 5%). Because of that, it's a safe bet to produce lots of passive income in the coming years.Vici Properties recently reported strong second-quarter results. The REIT's adjusted funds from operations (FFO) rose 5.9% to $0.57 per share in the quarter. That easily covered its quarterly dividend payment of $0.415 per share, keeping its dividend payout ratio below its 75% target. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool