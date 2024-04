You May Regret Buying This High-Yield Stock: 2 Better Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) may have to cut its payout and why Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A) and Allette (NYSE: ALE) look like better high-yield stocks to buy now .*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 27, 2024. The video was published on March 31, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel