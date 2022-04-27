|
27.04.2022 13:45:00
You May Regret Not Buying This Nasdaq Stock Right Now
Semiconductor industry bellwether ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) released its first-quarter earnings results on April 20, and the company's numbers indicate that it is set to win big time from the booming demand for chips in the long run.Let's take a closer look at ASML's latest numbers and see why it is a top semiconductor stock to buy right now.ASML reported first-quarter revenue of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion), which beat the Wall Street estimate of 3.44 billion euros and was at the higher end of the company's guidance range of 3.4 billion euros to 3.5 billion euros. The company's net income of 695 million euros ($752 million) also exceeded the consensus estimate of 621 million euros.Continue reading
