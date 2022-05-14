|
14.05.2022 15:48:00
You Might Be a Real Estate Investor And You Didn't Even Know It
Before I began writing about real estate investing, I was convinced it was the sort of thing I just wasn't cut out for. My idea of real estate investing meant buying houses in disarray and fixing them up at a profit, or buying income properties to rent out and having to play the unwanted role of landlord.Neither of those options appealed to me in particular. And as someone who's somewhat risk-averse, I never really got excited about the idea of taking on another physical property to own. Also, I prefer true passive income -- the kind you get when you collect interest payments from bonds or dividend payments from stocks.But then I realized that it's more than possible to invest in real estate without owning actual property. In fact, you may already be a real estate investor without even being the wiser.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!