18.04.2024 11:45:00
You Might Be Surprised By the 2 Cryptos That Billionaire Mark Cuban Is Buying for His Portfolio
For many investors, billionaire Mark Cuban may be best known as one of the investors on the popular ABC program Shark Tank. But for crypto enthusiasts, Cuban is best known as a champion of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin during the previous crypto bull market rally.So what is Cuban buying during the recent crypto bull market? The names might surprise you. He's expanding beyond just the two big cryptocurrencies -- Bitcoin and Ethereum -- in search of utility coins that promise to deliver real-world use cases. Let's take a closer look at what he's adding to his portfolio.Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, helping it to run cheaper, faster, and more efficiently. You can think of Polygon as a secondary blockchain that sits on top of the core Ethereum blockchain. By doing so, it can mitigate some of the pricing and congestion issues typically faced by Ethereum users.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
