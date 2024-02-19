|
19.02.2024 14:15:00
You Might Be Surprised to Find Out What's Driving Growth at Coca-Cola. Hint: It's Not Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) the brand is synonymous with the red cans of its popular namesake beverage. The Coca-Cola name has incredible brand power, and it generates tons of cash to run the company and return some to shareholders. But there's something else that's driving higher growth now at the beverage giant -- and that's in the form of some of its other brands you might not know.Coca-Cola owns 200 brands in several ready-to-drink categories. That's actually trimmed down from about 400 before the pandemic. Management let go of about half its brands, mostly small, locally based brands that accounted for 2% of volume and only 1% of revenue. That was to free up resources to devote to its larger, core brands.And it's still developing and acquiring new brands. That's important because it's the newer brands that are contributing to higher growth overall. Coca-Cola has five categories: sparkling soft drinks; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based; water, sports, coffee, and tea; energy; and hot beverages. It also has an emerging category.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|Coca-Cola-Aktie dennoch niedriger: Coca-Cola verzeichnet in Q4 weiteres Wachstum (dpa-AFX)
|
13.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Coca-Cola geraten unter Druck - Fokus auf Preise (dpa-AFX)
|
13.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Coca-Cola auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 64 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
13.02.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Coca-Cola von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones beginnt die Dienstagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Coca-Cola sales rise despite surging prices (Financial Times)
|
13.02.24
|Ausblick: Coca-Cola gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: So performt der Dow Jones am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|14.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|13 597,50
|2,64%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|55,01
|0,00%