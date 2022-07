You Should Buy This Cryptocurrency Only If You're Willing to Risk It All

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

First, there was Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Then came Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). To make it a three-dog night, the wild world of meme coins spawned Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), which resembles its predecessors by also bearing the face of a shiba inu.Given this proliferation of canine-themed coins, and their reputation for being joke tokens, you might wonder whether Floki Inu is necessary or even real. But it is indeed real and has a surprisingly loyal following on social media.Whether it's headed for hero or zero status is unknown, but a small allocation could offer fun and excitement, make you part of a community, and even provide multibagger gains if the crypto gods will it so.Continue reading