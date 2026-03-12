American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
|
12.03.2026 13:00:00
You Won't Believe How Much Money Berkshire Hathaway Gets From American Express Dividends
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is one of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) longest-held stocks. It first bought the stock way back in 1964. It later sold that position but reopened it in 1991 and hasn't sold it since. In fact, it's one of the stocks that Warren Buffett said he'd never sell. But now that Buffett is no longer CEO, could the stock be on the chopping block?New CEO Greg Abel made it clear that he's not looking to change things up at the company. Beyond that, however, if you understand what American Express stock does for Berkshire Hathaway, you'd see how lucrative it is and how much sense it makes to keep it in the portfolio.Image source: American Express.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.
|
11.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel American Express-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in American Express von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
09.03.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.26
|NYSE-Handel So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)