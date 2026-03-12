American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

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12.03.2026 13:00:00

You Won't Believe How Much Money Berkshire Hathaway Gets From American Express Dividends

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is one of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) longest-held stocks. It first bought the stock way back in 1964. It later sold that position but reopened it in 1991 and hasn't sold it since. In fact, it's one of the stocks that Warren Buffett said he'd never sell. But now that Buffett is no longer CEO, could the stock be on the chopping block?New CEO Greg Abel made it clear that he's not looking to change things up at the company. Beyond that, however, if you understand what American Express stock does for Berkshire Hathaway, you'd see how lucrative it is and how much sense it makes to keep it in the portfolio.Image source: American Express.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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