Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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14.03.2026 21:05:00
You Won't Believe How Much Money Berkshire Hathaway Gets From Moody's Dividends
Warren Buffett loves dividend stocks, and even though he's no longer at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), these investments remain a core group of its equity positions.Many investors are familiar with Buffett's admiration for his trio of favorite stocks: Coca-Cola, American Express, and Apple, but less so with some of his smaller positions, like Moody's (NYSE: MCO). Moody's stock makes up 3.6% of Berkshire's whole portfolio, and it fits the Buffett schema for its dominant position in an industry that can withstand economic turbulence, as well as its dividend.At the current stock price, Moody's dividend yields only 0.85%, but investors should look at the bigger picture when considering dividend stocks. Features like reliability and growth are important for dividends, and you don't have to look further than how much money Berkshire Hathaway makes from Moody's dividends to see why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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