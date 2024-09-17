|
17.09.2024 16:07:00
You Won't Believe What Larry Ellison and Elon Musk Said to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Larry Ellison is the chairman of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), which is currently building some of the fastest and most cost efficient data centers in the world for developing artificial intelligence (AI). Elon Musk, on the other hand, runs Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is building AI-powered self-driving software for its electric vehicles. He also runs SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), and a new AI start-up called xAI.Ellison and Musk need tens of thousands of graphics processors (GPUs) for their data centers in order to bring AI to life, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) supplies the best chips in the industry.At Oracle's financial analyst meeting on Sept. 12, Ellison told the audience that he and Musk recently went to dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Nobu restaurant in Palo Alto. The two, who are among the richest people on Earth, found themselves begging Huang for something money simply can't buy at the moment. Here's how it went down. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
